Voxi targets students with 'Endless possibilities' campaign

The activity, which will be created by Seed, is part of the brand’s "Endless possibilities" campaign and will offer free coffee served in cups with a Voxi sim card attached, as well as personalised with the student’s favourite emoji.

Voxi is launching a shorts platform too, which allows students to film what endless possibilities mean for them. The films will be published on peer-to-peer networks so that people can vote for their favourites.

Prizes include creative bursaries of up to £5,000 and a chance to spend a day with one of Voxi’s creators, who include young artists, filmmakers and designers.

Vodafone launched the new brand at the beginning of the month. It is a sim-only network for those aged 25 and under.

Seed’s founder and chief executive Celia Forshew said: "As a completely new brand, we needed to establish awareness quickly but authentically.

"Fortunately, Voxi’s brand and proposition is spot-on for this market and the team at Voxi have really allowed us to design the perfect programme for helping them reach their ambitions."