VW offers £6,000 discount in exchange for diesel car

All of the car giant's brands, which include Audi, Skoda and VW Commercial Vehicles, will participate.

This follows a similar scheme in Germany last August which the brand launched to atone for its diesel emissions scandal.

In September 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency accused Volkswagen of placing software on nearly a half-million US cars to avoid emissions regulations.

Rival car brands in the UK, including BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall have already launched similar schemes, the BBC reported.