Neil Christie
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

W&K chief says a to-do list is his secret work weapon

Neil Christie relies upon a sophisticated time-management tool – the hand-written to-do list.

Neil Christie: the managing director of Wieden & Kennedy London
Neil Christie: the managing director of Wieden & Kennedy London

Our jobs and lives are becoming increasingly complex and demanding. Wherever and whenever, in meetings, on the street, on planes, on the loo, even on the loo on planes, we are swamped with messages, requests, alerts and information. It’s a lot to keep track of.

To totally boss my glamorous lifestyle and demanding, high-performance job, I use a sophisticated time-management tool – the hand-written to-do list.

I carry around a black notebook. A collectible piece of Wieden & Kennedy swag with "Walk in stupid every morning" embossed on the cover. I take notes in meetings and after calls so I can attempt to keep track of what’s happened and what I’m supposed to be doing. But the main purpose of the notebook is to contain my continuously evolving to-do list, which I add to and amend as the day goes on.

I start the day by looking at the list and applying the "worst first" rule. The rule says that the thing on the list you would really rather not do is the first thing you have to do. Because when you’ve done the really shit job, everything else on the list looks comparatively easy.

Then I look at the list and think, what’s the stuff only I should do and what things could I delegate? What’s essential, what’s urgent and what can wait? Is there anything that’s been added to the list a few times without me doing it, and does that mean it doesn’t actually need to be done?

This helps me to prioritise the tasks for the day. There’s a therapeutic sensation that comes from scoring a line through a task that has been accomplished. And a deep satisfaction on the rare occasion when I look at an entire page of crossed-off, completed tasks.

It gives me the fleeting and undoubtedly false impression that my working life consists of a series of successful actions. There. Now I can cross off an item on my list – "Write Secret Work Weapon thing for Campaign." Sweet.

Neil Christie is the managing director of Wieden & Kennedy London.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Share January 18, 2017 Kate Magee

1 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's has unveiled an energetic and joyful food-focused campaign that marks a "step change" in its advertising strategy.

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

2 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

3 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

4 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

5 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

6 Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Share0 shares

7 16 ads that look like America now: See our I&C Disruptors of 2017

Share0 shares

8 Fox rejects 84 Lumber's Super Bowl script because it's 'too political'

Share0 shares

9 2017 could be the year of resurgence for magazines

Share0 shares

10 67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

Just published

13 must-see brand films from 2016 to check out ahead of Brand Film Festival London

13 must-see brand films from 2016 to check out ahead of Brand Film Festival London

Watch: how ad agencies are recruiting differently

Watch: how ad agencies are recruiting differently

W&K chief says a to-do list is his secret work weapon

W&K chief says a to-do list is his secret work weapon

Ask Bullmore: How do I keep our employees happy?

Ask Bullmore: How do I keep our employees happy?

Redundancy doesn't have to be a disaster, says Droga5 copywriter

Redundancy doesn't have to be a disaster, says Droga5 copywriter

More