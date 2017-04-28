W&K wins back Honda sponsorship

Karmarama previously promoted Honda’s Channel 4 film sponsorship

In March last year, Karmarama won a pitch to promote Honda’s Channel 4 film sponsorship.

It was the first time that Karmarama, which had been on the roster for 12 years, had been chosen to handle TV brand activity. It previously focused solely on below-the-line digital work and dealership ads.

W&K remained on the roster and continued to handle other creative activity for the car manufacturer.

The sponsorship deal includes all films shown on More4, Film4 and E4. Honda previously sponsored Channel 4 documentaries between 2010 and 2013.

Karmarama remains on Honda’s agency roster.