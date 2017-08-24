Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

The "Choose or lose!" campaign promotes a choice between classic and new flavours, which shoppers can vote for either by buying a single pack in shops or taking part in an online poll.

Three flavours familiar to Walkers customers in the UK and Ireland will go head-to-head with new flavours the brand is introducing from other countries. Salt & Vinegar is up for a vote against Lime & Black Pepper from Australia; Prawn Cocktail will vie with Paprika from Spain; and Smoky Bacon is pitted against Bacon & Cheddar from the US.

A TV ad, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, launches today to promote the contest and stars long-serving brand ambassador Gary Lineker. AMV’s sister Omnicom media agency, OMD UK, is handling all media planning and buying, while OMD’s in-house creative team, OMD Create, is producing the digital creative.

The ad features a woman in the midst of choosing a packet of Walkers from a corner shop. Unsure of which flavour to pick, she is suddenly thrown into a game show hosted by Lineker.

The show’s audience is split into two sets of supporters, each of which urges her to choose their preferred flavour: one half roots for Salt & Vinegar, the other for Lime & Black Pepper.

To Lineker’s shock, the woman chooses Lime & Black Pepper. She is then abruptly transported back to the shop, where all the Salt & Vinegar packets have disappeared from the shelves.

Thomas Barkholt, marketing director at PepsiCo, said: "We know shoppers love our flavour campaigns and we are pleased to be able to introduce a TV ad to support the launch of ‘Choose or lose!’ for maximum impact.

"We’ve really highlighted the opportunity to vote in our new TV ad as we know our customers feel passionately about their favourite flavours and like to have their say."