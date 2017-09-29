Wall Street Journal to end European and Asian print editions

The US print edition will become available in some global cities at a later date, the paper said.

The Journal has published an Asian edition since 1976, and a European edition since 1983.

News Corp made a $643m (£479m) loss in the year to 30 June, compared to a $235m profit the previous year.

But while the paper described the print advertising market as "increasingly challenged", it said that digital subscriptions were increasing, which meant it was "no longer cost-effective" to print the international editions.

News Corp is the owner of News UK, publisher of The Times and The Sun, and other assets including book publisher HarperCollins.