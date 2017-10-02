Georgina Brazier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: agencies open doors to 1,500 people for Advertising Unlocked

Powered by the IPA, the nationwide one-day initiative saw over 70 agencies across the UK invite a host of different people to come and experience life in an ad agency.

Last week 1,500 people visited agencies in eight cities; London, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle. The schedule of events varied from agency to agency, but included talks, breakout sessions and live pitches. 

Rick Hirst, chief executive of Carat UK, said: "I got involved in Advertising Unlocked because I'm passionate about the future of our business. I'm passionate about wanting to ensure that we stay relevant.

"I would love to just have one person who's been to Dentsu Aegis and has made a decision that they would love to pursue a career in our business and have made a connection that we can then follow up and maybe we sit and see where that goes. Even if it's just one, if it's 10 – amazing, but just one would be enough."

Sarah Golding, chief executive of CHI & Partners and president of the IPA, said the industry should do more to widen the talent pool and that diversity was a huge issue.

"You know, great ideas, great minds, bright minds, bright creative minds can come from anywhere, they live anywhere. We need them in this industry," Golding said. "We want an unfair share of the best creative minds working here. So Advertising Unlocked is a brilliant way of encouragng all that talent that exists up and down the country from different backgrounds, to come in have a look and see if they like it."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards