Watch: behind the scenes of Carlsberg's new campaign

The campaign features Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and within the 60-second TV spot, he cycles through Copenhagen explaining the reasons why the Scandanavian country is the happiest place on Earth.

Ryan Newey, chief creative officer and founder of Fold7, explained how they "decided to go back to its roots and the foundations of Carlsberg" in order to reidentify the beer as a Danish brand for a British audience.

Liam Newton, vice president of marketing at Carlsberg, said this focus on Danish origin will be "a great first step in revitalising the brand" in the UK.

With the launch film, Mikkelsen is on a search for the source of Danish happiness and Ryan Newey states that over the course of the year the campaign will be "unpacking other reasons" for happiness that Brits could apply to their life through doing things "The Danish Way".

Liam Newton concludes by saying that this campaign stands out from its competitors by "having a different pace and energy to a lot of traditional beer advertising".