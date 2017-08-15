Watch: Bompas & Parr's 'Future Forest' at Westfield

The event aims to highlight the future of forests and the role they play in our lives, with guests encouraged to consider the environment, the outdoors, relaxation and their health and well-being in an engaging and accessible way.

"Future Forest" ran at Westfield Stratford City from 21 July to 3 August and kicked off at Westfield London on 15 August, running until 28 August.

Last year, Bompas & Parr teamed up with Westfield to host a cocktail experience called "Beyond the waterfall". In February, Bompas & Parr created meat bouquets as part of a Valentine's Day stunt.

A version of this article was first published by Event