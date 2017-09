The event, which took part at Proud in Camden, delved into the economics of emotion, as well as a live experience element created by PrettyGreen.

Delegates heard from Cheryl Calverley, head of marketing at the AA, who explained that the biggest challenge that marketers face is to sell emotion to the board.

Chris Bates, head of CRM and digital marketing at John Lewis, told the audience about how and why the retailer introduced a loyalty scheme.

The event was held in association with Total Media.