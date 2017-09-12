Watch: Campari opens narrowboat on Regent's Canal

The activation "Campari creates" has been created by PR agency Cohn and Wolfe, and produced by Hot Pickle.

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, told Campaign that the brand has witnessed a 30% year on year rise on the number of drinkers.

He added: "We’re seeing a real resurgence of the brand today, when you think about a shift to a lower alcohol product, and also the bitter trends – if you think about more people drinking IPA, [eating] bitter chocolate – so it fits in with that.

"We’re seeing that in the numbers and we’re seeing 30% more people enjoying Campari drinks this year than last year. So what we’re doing with Campari Creates is to drive that, to further accelerate the recruitment of new drinkers to the Campari brand."

There are a number of different Campari cocktails available on the boat to show people that there are a variety of ways of enjoying the drink. Campari is also hosting cocktail masterclasses onboard.