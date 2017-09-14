Gurjit Degun and Georgina Brazier
Added 25 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: Campari's narrowboat cocktail pop-up

Campari has set up a narrowboat on Regent's Canal to attract more drinkers to the Italian aperitif brand and tap into its design heritage.

The activation "Campari creates" has been created by PR agency Cohn and Wolfe, and produced by Hot Pickle.

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, told Campaign that the brand has witnessed a 30% year on year rise on the number of drinkers.

He added: "We’re seeing a real resurgence of the brand today, when you think about a shift to a lower alcohol product, and also the bitter trends – if you think about more people drinking IPA, [eating] bitter chocolate – so it fits in with that.

"We’re seeing that in the numbers and we’re seeing 30% more people enjoying Campari drinks this year than last year. So what we’re doing with Campari Creates is to drive that, to further accelerate the recruitment of new drinkers to the Campari brand."

There are a number of different Campari cocktails available on the boat to show people that there are a variety of ways of enjoying the drink. Campari is also hosting cocktail masterclasses onboard.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure
Share September 14, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Five WPP brand consultancies and design agencies, including Brand Union and The Partners, are being combined under a single brand.

Why creative people have lost their way

2 Why creative people have lost their way

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

9 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

10 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

3 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares