Watch: is cheaper Internet of Things tech challenging big brands?

This network of interconnected, internet-enabled devices has so far been very much in its infancy, with big brands such as British Gas' wireless thermostat and home heating control system Hive leading the way.

But is 2017 the year smaller start-ups will start to improve their tech and become more of a threat to bigger rivals?

Damon Hart-Davis, co-founder of OpenTRV and developer of energy saving radiator valve Radbot, says: "Technology's getting cheap enough that it can take a great deal off the mental burden off the householder.

"If you're a tenant, you probably don't have £150 to spare. Our target is, for £15-£20 you can try it out on one radiator and start saving immediately. Our mission is to be on 400 million European radiators."