Watch: Garnier launches Ultimate Blends pop-up

Lizz Wainwright, senior product manager, L’Oreal commented: "The Blends Room is an immersive brand experience by Garnier ultimate blends. It’s our 35th birthday this year and part of the campaign is offering consumers a chance to come down to the blends room and make their very own personalised bottle of shampoo and share across social using the hashtag #BlendedwithLove"

Visitors to the pop-up can also try out the latest hair trends and enjoy fitness classes and wellbeing talks.

Worth Retail’s account director Rosie Collins added: "Garnier appointed Worth Retail to bring to life the Ultimate Blends brand for their relaunch in 2017 and establish their first ever pop up experience, to allow consumers to experience the brand and express its true personality - something that is always tricky on shelves."