Video
Georgina Brazier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Watch: Inside the new Tastemade studios

Tastemade, the global food and lifestyle video-sharing platform, has launched a new studio in the heart of London's Shoreditch.

Campaign visited the new studios and spoke to Steven Kydd, co-founder, Tastemade about how the company has grown over the five years since it opened. 

Tastemade is hosting a launch event at the studios on 2 February.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump
Share January 27, 2017 Sean Czarnecki

1 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

#BoycottUber trended on Twitter on Friday morning after its CEO said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration.

Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

2 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

9 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares

10 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

3 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Carling aims for simplicity with brand refresh

Carling aims for simplicity with brand refresh

Reinvesting in news brands paid off for retailers at Christmas

Reinvesting in news brands paid off for retailers at Christmas

Young people demand honesty from online brands

Young people demand honesty from online brands

A month into crazy 2017 and our word of the year must be 'Simplicity'

A month into crazy 2017 and our word of the year must be 'Simplicity'

Watch: Inside the new Tastemade studios

Watch: Inside the new Tastemade studios

More