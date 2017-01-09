Watch: Jack Wills launches first ever sportswear collection

The Jack Wills Sporting Goods range includes athletic clothing and accessories, made from high performance, form-fitting, technical fabrics.

Peter Williams, Founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: "We are really excited to launch our first ever sportswear collection for women.

"For years our customers have been asking for a sporting range, coinciding with a noticeable shift towards healthier lifestyles and a change in the way athleisure is perceived, and we’re happy that we’re able to respond to our customers’ demand."