Watch: The new London café where you pay by exercising

'Run for Your Bun' asks customers to take part in a six-minute micro workout, in exchange for one of four choices on their menu.

The café opens alongside David Lloyd's new TV ad by agency Isobel, which launched last night. The agency won the business last year after a competitive pitch and represents the brand's decision to ramp up their advertising strategy this year.

The Run For Your Bun café is located at 3 Slingsby Place, Covent Garden, London. It will be open to public from noon to 3pm from 11-13 January.