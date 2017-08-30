Watch: NME and BFI's rooftop live music and film mashup

Cinejam, hosted at the Bussey Building in Peckham, kicked off with open-air performances from up and coming music artists, followed by a rooftop screening of cult classics such as Pulp Fiction and True Romance.

The events are key to both NME's and the BFI's marketing strategies to engage with younger audiences. The BFI's director of digital and ventures, Edward Humphrey, explained how "events like this are an opportunity to bring the BFI brand out to those groups".

NME's managing director, Romano Sidoli, discussed how the collaboration allowed both brands to "introduce each other's audiences to each other's passions. Ultimately it gives us a great marketing reach".

Sidoli went on to say that NME's "digital audience is now growing year by year as a result of taking the magazine free, and live events are a part of the brand we want our audience to experience".