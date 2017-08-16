Watch: how The North Face is building communities through climbing

The brand aims to bring communities together through climbing and introduced a global day of climbing.

Vicki Bohlbro, brand and retail marketing director for The North Face, said: "This is something we would like to roll out to most cities and make even more accessible, because as a brand we believe we want to inspire but also enable people to live a life of exploration.

"We believe the outdoor is a great place where you can push yourself, where you can build a community, meet new friends and have great experiences and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to get outside."