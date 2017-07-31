Watch Polaroid celebrate 80 years with a camera filled pop-up

The instant-camera brand's pop-up included a timeline of its 80 years, with vintage camera models on display. There was also a glimpse into the future, where next generation Polaroid products, such as the Polaroid Hoop intelligent home camera, were shown to the public.

Scott Hardy, Polaroid's chief executive, explained how the "pop-up shop brings together all of these traits in a unique retail environment that allows us to express and celebrate the brand’s history alongside its latest products".

The pop-up also existed outside of the boundaries of Box Park, with Hardy discussing how staff were "interacting with the public and taking photos of them in giant Polaroid frames for the chance to win Polaroid prizes" in areas of heavy footfall.

Kieron Weedon, director of strategy at BWP Group, discussed how experiential marketing works particularly well for Polaroid as the "act of taking a photo is very interactive".

Also on display were the Polaroid Pop instant digital camera and Polaroid Hoop wireless intelligent home camera, both of which are launching in Q4.