Watch: Publicis launches Publicis One model in Turkey

Savas Inanc Dedebas has been appointed as chief executive of Publicis One Turkey. He is currently the country chair of Publicis Exchange and chief executive of Starcom in Turkey.

Publicis One Turkey includes the agency brands of Publicis Istanbul, PublicisHealthcare, Leo Burnett, Leo PR, Saatchi & Saatchi, Nurun, Voden, Starcom, Mediavest | Spark, Zenith, Vivaki Creative, DataWise, Liquid Thread and Digitouch.

Campaign interviewed with the global chief executive of Publicis One, Jarek Ziebinski and Inanc Dedebas.