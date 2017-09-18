Watch 'The Big Think' at Bafta on the state of media: Live stream from Thinkbox

The agenda includes former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger talking about the state of journalism, and a panel of journalists from ITV, Sky News and Channel 4 discussing fake news, online news dissemination, and the relationship between newspapers and broadcasters.

The Big Think 2017 live stream

9.30 – Welcome to Big Think 2017 (5 minutes)

Thinkbox’s Marketing Director, Andrew MacGillivray, introduces the morning.

9.35 – Grand Designs (55 minutes)

If you could transform the industry for the better, what would you do? We ask Jenny Biggam, Co-Founder of the7stars; Michael Florence, Chief Strategy Officer, PHD; Andy Nairn, Founding Partner of Lucky Generals; Michele Oliver, VP Marketing at Mars and Caroline Pay, Co-CCO, Grey. Chaired by Thinkbox CEO, Lindsey Clay.

10.30 – Futurama (35 minutes)

We asked the industry what it wanted to know about TV’s future and it did not hold back. These burning questions will be answered by Jonathan Allan, Sales Director, Channel 4; John Litster, Managing Director, Sky Media; and Kelly Williams, Managing Director, Commercial, ITV. Chaired by Ruth Mortimer, Content Director, Centaur Media.

11.05 – Break time at BAFTA while you can catch up with 3 Great Ads short films

Three great ads I had nothing to do with from David Kolbusz of Droga5, Becky McOwen Banks of FCB Inferno, Ana & Hermeti Balarin of Mother and Anna Carpen of 18 Feet & Rising.

11.30 – The Missing Millions (20 minutes)

Are brands missing a trick when it comes to targeting? Claire Enders, co-founder of Enders Analysis, explains how advertisers are missing out on millions (people and pounds).

11.50 – Have I Got News For You (1 hour)

Fake news, online news dissemination, the relationship between newspapers and broadcasters...Tom Bradby (ITV News), Gillian Joseph (Sky News) and Fatima Manji (Channel 4 News), discuss some of the major issues facing TV news. Chaired by Alan Rusbridger, Principal, Lady Margaret Hall, University of Oxford.

12.50 - A final thought (5 minutes)

Thinkbox’s Andrew MacGillivray wraps up.

