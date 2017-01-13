Watch: How do today's creative students consume media and ads?

Marc Lewis, the dean at SCA 2.0, said: "The way in which this generation are using media and channels and technologies to discover their world and to connect with people in their world is so different to how my generation and my parents and my grandparents generations would have used channels and technologies to discover and connect. So we're practically not the same species."

Meanwhile, student Robyn Frost said that Snapchat is her preferred medium, but commented that ads are being "forced upon you".

She sad: "You don't really get a choice anymore whether you watch an ad [on Snapchat]. So you click the channel you want to watch, but also between stories, stuff's coming up so it's almost being forced upon you."