Video
Georgina Brazier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Watch: How do today's creative students consume media and ads?

Campaign visited Brixton's School of Communication Arts 2.0 to find out how today's students are consuming media, compared with their parents.

Marc Lewis, the dean at SCA 2.0, said: "The way in which this generation are using media and channels and technologies to discover their world and to connect with people in their world is so different to how my generation and my parents and my grandparents generations would have used channels and technologies to discover and connect. So we're practically not the same species."

Meanwhile, student Robyn Frost said that Snapchat is her preferred medium, but commented that ads are being "forced upon you".

She sad: "You don't really get a choice anymore whether you watch an ad [on Snapchat]. So you click the channel you want to watch, but also between stories, stuff's coming up so it's almost being forced upon you."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

2 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

3 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

4 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

9 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares

10 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

Just published

Genius marketing director warns Brexit could hit growth of gluten-free brands

Genius marketing director warns Brexit could hit growth of gluten-free brands

Shortlist Media appoints CNN's Wyatt as commercial MD

Shortlist Media appoints CNN's Wyatt as commercial MD

Martech M&A deals rose while adtech deals fell in 2016

Martech M&A deals rose while adtech deals fell in 2016

Lucky Generals promotes James Fox to new MD role

Lucky Generals promotes James Fox to new MD role

Watch: How do today's creative students consume media and ads?

Watch: How do today's creative students consume media and ads?

More