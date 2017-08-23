Video
James Page
Watch: Virgin Media's giant trampoline bed

Virgin Media's youngest viewers can now stream their favourite shows via an ad-free app.

The telecoms company took over London's King's Cross Square with a giant trampoline bed – a stunt created by PrettyGreen – to celebrate the launch.

Designed specifically for three- to six-year-olds, the app allows users to stream shows, play games and read books in a safe environment free of ads and in-app purchases.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said the demographic "watch on-demand programming for the majority of their entertainment experience" and that the brand developed the Kids App "to follow that audience".

He added that the entertainment hub does not allow the user to stray outside of the interface. Bouchier also emphasised the safety of the app saying that it is a "true digital nanny which a parent or guardian can feel very safe and confient about letting their child in front of".

With the younger generation embracing multi-screen viewing the most, Bouchier hopes that the app will allow them to engage in "the way they want to watch and how they want to watch".

