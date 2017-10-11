WCRS receives most nominations in Public Service category at Campaign Big Awards

Mother's '#FreeTheFeed' campaign has been shortlisted

The agency has been shortlisted for "For Living" for Bupa and "Sound Skills" for the Royal Air Force.

The other agencies to have made the cut are Mother for "#FreeTheFeed"; Karmarama with "This is belonging" for the Ministry of Defence; FCB Inferno’s "This girl can: phenomenal women" for Sport England; Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO with "Hidden dangers" for the Department of Transport; Adam & Eve/DDB with "Designated driver" for the AA and the BBC for "Make me".

The Campaign Big Awards take place on Wednesday 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com