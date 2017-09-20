'We used to be dangerous': Nils Leonard and Rosie Arnold on how to transform advertising

Welcome to the Campaign podcast, powered by Somethin’ Else. In this episode, Campaign’s Claire Beale sits down with Nils Leonard, who just launched the agency Uncommon, and Rosie Arnold, creative partner and head of art at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

The pair tackle the question of how to transform advertising in a world where people hate it and talent is leaving the industry.

"Fucking it up is carrying on as is," Leonard says. "We used to be dangerous."

Leonard’s agency will use Fridays to work on their own passion projects, while Arnold has recently taken in an aspiring art director to help her break into a creative career.

"We can do some good in our advertising," Arnold says. "And we also have to make it entertaining."

Listen to the full conversation with Leonard and Arnold above.

The podcast is hosted by Campaign's global editor-in-chief Claire Beale and produced by Miranda Hinkley at Somethin' Else.