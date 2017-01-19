Gideon Spanier
Added 52 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

Sally Weavers is stepping down as UK managing director of Initiative after three-and-a-half years.

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

She will leave in April to set up Godmother, a consultancy working with start-up organisations.

IPG Media Brands, the media division of Interpublic Group, will replace her at Initiative.

Weavers has worked in agencies for more than 25 years. She worked at J Walter Thompson, WCRS and Vizeum, before joining UM, Initiative’s sister agency, in 2011.

She is well regarded in the media industry and was a judge for Sales Team of the Year at the 2016 Media Week Awards.

Weavers said: "Having experienced the rollercoaster of agency life for over 25 years I know what is needed to turn businesses around and establish new ones.

"With that knowledge, and the support of others, it feels like a great time to start an incubator company – hence the birth of Godmother. I’m really looking forward to working with the brightest and the best in the future."

IPG Media Brands suffered a blow in the UK in 2015 when Initiative lost Tesco’s £90m media account to WPP’s MediaCom.

Initiative has been in recovery mode since then, winning nine accounts and working on campaigns such as #ContiQuiz for Continental Tyres’ Euro 2016 sponsorship and 'Amazon Sponsors Downton Abbey' for Amazon on ITV. 

Caroline Foster Kenny started as chief executive of IPG Media Brands, EMEA this week, filling a leadership gap since Andy Jones departed in spring 2016 as UK & Ireland chief executive.

A spokesman for IPG Media Brands said: "We've loved having Sally with us over the last six years and we wish her the best of luck with her new venture." 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row
Share January 19, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Academy, Blink, Rattling Stick and RSA Films are among 15 production companies that have hit out at the IPA's suggestion that ad agencies should be allowed to compete against them in the same pitch.

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

2 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

3 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

4 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

5 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

6 IPA and production company row gathers steam

Share0 shares

7 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

8 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

Share0 shares

9 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares

10 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

Advertising Week Europe brings in Town Hall for fifth anniversary

Advertising Week Europe brings in Town Hall for fifth anniversary

Movers and shakers: BBH, Deliveroo, Tesco, JWT, MediaCom, Anomaly and more

Movers and shakers: BBH, Deliveroo, Tesco, JWT, MediaCom, Anomaly and more

Deliveroo hires first UK marketing director

Deliveroo hires first UK marketing director

More