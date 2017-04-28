Weetabix calls Alpen review after takeover

Alpen: ad agencies have been contacted

It has approached shops ahead of a pitch and hopes to have completed the process by the end of July. The review is being handled by Oystercatchers.

The incumbent is Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which will continue to work on Alpen’s sister brands Weetabix and Weetabix On The Go.

The review kicks off just weeks after the Weetabix Food Company was acquired by US consumer goods group Post Holdings in a deal worth £1.4bn. Chinese food-and-drink manufacturer Bright Food had held a majority stake in the Weetabix Food Company since 2012.

As part of the deal, Weetabix marketing director Sally Abbott was promoted to UK and Ireland managing director.

The pitch also follows the appointment last summer of Stuart White to Alpen’s head of brand with a brief to strengthen customer engagement and attract millennials. White was previously at L’Oréal and Omega Pharma.

The Weetabix Food Company’s port-folio also includes Ready Brek, Barbara’s and Weetos.