Westminster Abbey and National Theatre to take part in 2018 Lumiere London

The event, which features a range of outdoor art installations and takes place in January, will also extend to Covent Garden, Fitzrovia, Victoria, South Bank and Waterloo.

Lumiere London will also take place across King’s Cross and the West End.

The free event is produced by Artichoke, and commissioned by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

They have unveiled five artworks that will be on display: The Light of the Spirit by Patrice Warrener at Westminster Abbey; Aether by Architecture Social Club at the West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross; OSC-L by Ulf Langheinrich at The National Theatre; Bough 3 by Simon Corder, 17-22 South Audley Street, Mayfair; and Nightlife by the Lantern Company in Leicester Square Gardens.

Helen Marriage, chief executive of Artichoke and artistic director for Lumiere London, said: "Once again, Artichoke is working with an exceptionally talented team of UK and international artists whose site-specific installations will transform the capital’s buildings, streets and public spaces into a vast gallery without walls. Lumiere London is about more than the art: it’s about people sharing public space and re-discovering the city.

The event will run from 18 January until 21 January, and aims to "lift the spirits" of people during the dark winter season.

Khan said: "I’m delighted to give Londoners a sneak peek into what Lumiere London 2018 has in store. The spectacle, which will be the capital’s largest arts festival, will transform iconic locations like Westminster Abbey and the National Theatre.

"For the first time ever, we are also bringing the festival to boroughs around the capital so it can reach Londoners wherever they live in the city."