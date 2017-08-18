Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

It will need to be more agile, and structured around client needs rather than constrained by organisational silos. Holding companies will therefore need to become leaner and more empowering to help fuel this agility, as layers of unnecessary infrastructure create inertia and confusion.

In an increasingly disposable world, it will also need to have more progressive relationships with clients built on mutual benefit. The progressive agency uses education and collaboration with marketers to ensure media is a driver of growth, like distribution and NPD, and not just a discretionary cost that needs to be justified.

We also need a new breed of open-minded clients willing to push the boundaries to drive innovation. Some are already doing a great job, but we need more. Client institutions like ISBA should ensure there is a more balanced dialogue around media and agency relationships to ensure we all move forward together in the same direction.

Lastly, the agency of the future will be flexible. Increased personalisation means that large, one-size-fits-all volume deals will become increasingly cumbersome and inefficient. We still clearly need to find the balance between mass reach and hyper-personalisation, and this will vary by client and by brief. We need to ensure our media owner/platform relationships are set up to deliver highly individualised solutions, not factory-produced media plans.

Given the accelerated pace of change in our business, we’re always adapting in real-time to new situations. As one bright spark said: "life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react". The media agency world owes it to ourselves to invest more time in that 90% for a sustainable future, for our talent and our clients. This will mean tough choices, like placing long term product over short term profit, to take a more holistic view of the role and value we offer.

The media agency is dead; long live the media agency.

Russell Place is managing director of UM London