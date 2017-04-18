Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

With the long-awaited fifth album by Damon Albarn's "virtual band" Gorillaz due for release this month, mobile network T-Mobile saw an opportunity to clearly demonstrate the potential of augmented reality.

Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

The brand’s music project, Electronic Beats, has partnered with the band to create Lenz, an app for iOS and Android that, in a very particular sense, brings another dimension to the new album, Humanz.

The app, which launches on 20 April, uses a phone’s camera to interact with the real world and is based around the magenta colour used in the T-Mobile brand design.

Whenever the camera is pointed at anything magenta, the real surface disappears on the phone’s screen and is replaced by a window into the cartoon world of the Gorillaz.

The campaign was created for the brand by Saatchi & Saatchi London and features new art by illustrator Jamie Hewlett. To get people using the app, T-Mobile will place "magenta spots" around European cities.

"What we’re trying to do is create a kind of gateway between the virtual world of the Gorillaz and the real world," Hans-Christian Schwingen, chief brand officer at T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom, told Campaign.

"For us it’s a kind of test balloon. VR, AR, there’s the hype there and everybody tries to be at the forefront of these developments. These are some first steps to simply dealing with the technology itself. But it always works best when you’ve got some good content – that’s why we partnered with Gorillaz."

The partnership was serendipitous, said Schwingen. Electronic Beats had been looking for a musical act to collaborate with on this kind of project, and it quickly became apparent that because of its "virtual" nature, Gorillaz was not only the ideal partner, but possibly the only act in the world that was a real fit. When the brand originally approached the group’s management, however, it was not aware that a new album was already in the works.

"This is a perfect match," said Schwingen. "It’s more than just the classical sponsoring or promotion of a band, what lots of brands do." Although as part of the relationship, Deutche Telekom is also funding the promotion of the album through traditional media.

Channel magenta

William John and Franki Goodwin, the creative directors responsible for the campaign at Saatchi & Saatchi, explained the campaign was about doing something inventive with one of the few qualities immediately associated with T Mobile: its brand colour of magenta.

"The only thing that really differentiates mobile networks in consumers’ minds is the colour of the brands," said John. The intention of the campaign was "basically turning a colour into a new media channel for entertainment," he explained – and by doing so, increasing the sense of ownership the brand has over that colour.

"In an era when young people are moving away from conventional media channels, creating a new one can encourage them to re-engage," said Goodwin.

The versatility of the "channel" meant it could be used in different ways in different markets, she added – while it also encourages creativity from users, something that will be encouraged through the use of competitions. "You might not think of spray painting your bedroom in magenta," she said, "but when there’s gig tickets involved…"

Deutsche Telekom has a track record of supporting projects that push the limits of what technology can achieve; it picked up nine Cannes Lions last year for "Sea Hero Quest", its mobile game in association with Alzheimer's Research UK, also created by Saatchi & Saatchi, which collected data to be used in research for dementia treatments.

Schwingen said he saw it as his responsibility as a marketer to experiment with technology in this way. "And for a good reason," he said, "within the telecoms sector, we want to differentiate. We need to do more than just running our core business. Just selling access and tariffs, that’s not what it is about. In the end it's about positioning ourselves as an experience brand. The power of sharing is more relevant than ever."

Other content featured in the app will include 360-degree video from a secret gig by the band in London the day after the album was announced. The band has also released a 360-degree animated video for Saturnz Barz, one of the tracks on Humanz.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

3 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

4 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

5 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

6 How Arby's doubled its Facebook shares by playing with gamers

Share0 shares

7 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

8 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

9 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares

10 Ogilvy & Mather hires creative duo to oversee art direction

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

3 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

Sky reports slower rise in ad revenue

Sky reports slower rise in ad revenue

A view from Dave Trott: Sniffing out the problem

A view from Dave Trott: Sniffing out the problem

Marketing in the age of outrage

Marketing in the age of outrage

Lastminute.com teams up with Spotify to soundtrack travel adventures

Lastminute.com teams up with Spotify to soundtrack travel adventures

News UK to promote Europcar across The Sun and Virgin Radio

News UK to promote Europcar across The Sun and Virgin Radio

More