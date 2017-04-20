Why talent is the next-generation creative partner

Those in the new generation of front-of-screen talent are no longer content to be a hired face for adland and have instead pitched themselves as full creative partners. Mark Eaves, founder of Gravity Road, unravels the rise of this phenomenon and what agencies can learn from it.
To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.
Forgotten Password?
Existing users sign in here
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
support@campaignlive.co.uk
or call 020 8267 8121
Don't have an account?
Register for free today to be eligible for email bulletins and further access to articles.
Or