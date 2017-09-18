Promoted
DNA Recruit
Jennifer Jackson
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Ali Wallace, founder and managing director at DNA Recruit, explains what the new GDPR regulations mean for you if you work in marketing or advertising.

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a new set of standards designed to strengthen the control individuals have over their personal data.

From May 2018 it will be a legal requirement for all companies to adhere to the regulations in place, or face a heavy fine up to €20 million or 4% of a company’s global annual income (whichever is the larger amount). In short, you don’t want to be getting this wrong.

Data is everything in marketing and advertising. It gives an insight into the consumer; who they are, what they like, and what they want from a company. But in a world where ’data is the new oil’, here are a few points for marketers to bear in mind:

1. The basics

Under European Parliament, GDPR will protect personal data for all individuals within the European Union (EU). This includes the export of personal data outside of the EU.

Personal data can be anything relating to an individual within their private, personal, or public life. This includes names, photos, posts on social media sites, or a computer’s IP address.

2. A quick summary

  • The data subject (individual consumer) must explicitly opt-in to allow personal data to be processed - pre-ticked boxes, or an assumption that consent is given by default, will not be sufficient.

  • Organisations will need to be specific about what will happen with the data.

  • A data subject has the right to withhold consent for their data to be processed, and the organisation should not stop them from using a service if they choose to do so.

  • The tracking of consent is mandatory. The data controller (organisation that collects the data) must know when consent was given.

  • Data subjects have the right to access information collected about them and a "right to explanation", in which they can ask why an algorithmic decision was made about them.

  • Organisations must appoint a data protection officer, who has the responsibility of ensuring the organisation compliant with GDPR.

3. The possibility of ’slowing- down

A couple of decades ago, data in marketing and advertising referred to simple things like demographics and response rates. Fast-forward to today, we live in an interconnected world where information is everywhere. Directing and capturing this data enables businesses to build brands, and drive development and sales.

A recent study by DataMeer found that customer analytics made up 48% of big data use in sales and marketing. This plays an important role in the prediction of customer behaviour. Marketers can target ads to an individual knowing information such as their annual salary, their internet browsing habits and loyalty data. This allows marketers to get beyond campaign execution and focus on customer relationship management (CRM).

However, with GDPR in place there is a possibility there will be a decrease in access to customer data which may ’slow down‘ marketers and restrict their ability to target individual consumers based on personal data collected.

4. Adapt to survive

There’s no doubt that GDPR is going to shake up the digital marketing landscape. So it is important for businesses to ensure they are ready to implement the changes necessary to comply by May.

With the possibility of a slow-down in the progression of marketing ensure your business is ready to adapt and shift in order to tackle this. Don’t just accept it, do what you can in order to drive business development and sales. Plan ahead.

Determine if and how you will be affected. Analyse your data processes, how data is:

  • Collected - get the specifics of your opt-in statement right

  • Recorded - this must be provable

  • Stored - privacy and safety is paramount

  • Retrieved - the data subject has the right to request access to data stored about them

  • Disclosed - you must be transparent about who you share details with and share responsibility with any third parties.

  • Erased - the data subject has the right to be forgotten.

The penalties for non-compliance are significant so it is important to understand and be prepared to meet the requirements. Whilst also striving to excel in business regardless of any new restrictions.

5. Don’t panic

There’s been some scaremongering around the topic of GDPR. The usual offenders, The Sun, posted a catchy headline earlier this year that read "Builders, cleaners and gardeners could face huge fines just for sending an EMAIL to drum up business thanks to draconian EU laws on data protection".

This reads in line with their usual over exaggerations, and although GDPR is presenting business with the biggest adjustment in data protection laws since The Data Protection Act 1998, it is evident that an update was well overdue.

The individual is at the heart of GDPR.It is after all, designed to protect them. That includes me and you, and everyone you know within the EU.

With all the brilliant things that consumer data can offer the marketing and advertising industry, hackers also have nefarious motives to get their hands on this information. So it’s important to remember that it isn’t about making life difficult for businesses but in the best interest for us all.

It may be a relief to know, the first sanction is a written warning, in the case of non-intentional non-compliance.

To find out more about how GDPR may affect you, contact DNA Recruit on 020 7490 9350 or hello@dnarecruit.com.

Browse the latest jobs from DNA Recruit

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

2 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

Share0 shares

7 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

Share0 shares

8 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 How voice technology is changing everything for brands

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares