Yasmin Arrigo
Added 42 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

These are the football clubs scoring the best engagement rates across Twitter and Facebook, according to We Are Social.

Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

 With the new season just underway, talk about title contenders may be somewhat premature, but which Premier League clubs are making social media strides and dominating Facebook and Twitter when Saturday comes?

Campaign asked We Are Social to analyse the most influential Premier League clubs measured across social channels from 15 August 2016 to 15 August 2017. 

On Facebook, Premier League clubs have varying levels of reach and success, with Manchester United delivering the best performing account on all social metrics as a result of their global appeal

The agency based its influencer rank on several metrics: engagement per 1,000 fans on Facebook, total Twitter and Facebook community size, relative change in social fans, total posts, engagement per post and volume of earned conversation.

The Premier League teams’ Facebook accounts were analysed using Socialbakers, to identify the account’s audience and content engagement across the past year and the results led to the creation of the Social Premier League Table, ranking the teams by their social data. The social ranking is based on user engagement rather than community size, to give all clubs an equal footing, analysing a measure of engagements per 1,000 fans.

On Facebook, Premier League clubs have varying levels of reach and success, with Manchester United delivering the best performing account on all social metrics as a result of their global appeal. The promotion of Huddersfield Town lead to a huge growth in their social community, with in-game analysis posting providing high-frequency content for their audience.

In terms of community size, the highest value clubs – Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – predictably generate the widest global appeal, while recently-promoted teams have the opportunity to grow their brand footprint by widening their reach beyond a local fanbase.

Columns are sortable

The top 3 performers

by Sheree Lim, Senior Research & Insight Executive, We Are Social

Manchester United - Top Content

  • Top-performing content was emotional, highlighting the positive results from the club and focusing on key players and news stories. Copy was extremely important, with functional copy resulting in lower engagements.
  • Over the course of a year, Manchester United posted over 4,000 times, with this being skewed by in-game analysis. This analysis was not always reaching the potential audience due to Facebook’s algorithm, could be improved by employing audience targeting on the key pieces of content.

Huddersfield Town - top content

  • Fans were highly engaged with Huddersfield Town on Facebook due to their most successful season in years resulting in their promotion to the Premier League. Engagements were triggered by excitement and celebration, with fans wanting to share their joy with the club on Facebook.
  • Advertising promotions, competitions and betting odds were not well-received, with a lack of sincerity and relevance to football resulting in lower engagements.

West Ham - Top Content

  • West Ham proved popular amongst their fans on Facebook as a result of their custom video segments and visual representation of stats, which was original and showed that they were doing more on social than most other teams.
  • The excitement surrounding the signing of Javier Hernandez was heavily engaged with.
  • Betting odds and matchday tips were less engaging, with fans viewing this as an obvious sponsored promotion, rather than being relevant to their team.

Customised content shows the extra efforts that West Ham have deployed to enhance their fans’ social experience, providing humour whilst highlighting amazing match moments.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

2 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

3 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

4 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

Jeremy Lee

5 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

6 Auto Trader shakes up marketing

Share0 shares

7 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

8 Why brands will welcome Amazon's challenge to Google and Facebook

Share0 shares

9 PepsiCo under fire as Trump backtracks on criticism of far-right

Share0 shares

10 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit
Shares0

5 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares