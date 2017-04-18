Wins this week: Boots, Accenture, Carpetright

Royal British Legion: appoints VCCP Media

Boots has appointed MediaCom as its UK media planning and buying agency, nine years after the Group M shop lost the business to OMD, following a global account move by parent Walgreens Boots Alliance into WPP.



Accenture has picked UM as its global strategic media planning and buying agency after ending a 30-year relationship with MEC. The account moves from WPP’s MEC, which has worked with Accenture since 1987.

Carpetright has awarded Zenith its £10.3m UK media planning and buying account as it looks to expand its service beyond carpets. AAR handled the review and MediaCom is the incumbent.

Apple-owned headphones brand Beats by Dre has picked Havas Media to handle its media planning and buying across EMEA. WPP’s Maxus, the incumbent media agency in EMEA, did not repitch. Maxus will continue to handle duties in Asia-Pacific.

Halfords has appointed Karmarama as its advertising agency after a competitive pitch run by AAR. The incumbent, Mother, did not repitch.

VCCP Media has been appointed as The Royal British Legion’s media planning and buying agency following a competitive pitch process informed by Creativebrief. The incumbent was Maxus.

TH_NK has been appointed by LV= to develop and implement a digital transformation strategy which will help shape the future direction of its General Insurance business. There is no incumbent.

Southpaw has won a competitive pitch to create a digital and social first campaign for Europe, to support the launch of the new Honda Civic Type R, which will break in July.

888poker has appointed Recipe as its lead creative agency. The agency is now lead agency across all 888 Holdings brands, including s 888sport, 888casino and Wink Bingo – which Recipe was appointed to in June 2016. Recipe will now be responsible for delivering a new strategy and campaign for the brand, which is due to launch in May 2017.

Material_UK has been hired by Scotland’s biggest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins Scotland, to develop a year-long creative and strategic communications strategy, aimed at driving donations, engagement and the organisation's profile.

Online casino Casumo, has picked creative agency PD3 to bring its three-year sponsorship deal with AEG to life as it aims to build brand awareness in the UK.

Jackpot.com, the lottery betting website, has appointed fledging creative agency HMS16 to launch a new campaign. HMS16 launched last year.

Shell International has hired Brave Bison, the independent digital media and social video broadcaster, to evolve its YouTube strategy and channel management.

Alexandra Park & Palace Charitable Trust has appointed London Communications Agency on a 12-month contract to raise the profile of its East Wing Restoration Project and position it as one of London’s foremost cultural destinations.