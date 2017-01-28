Staff
Wins this week: Boots, Carphone Warehouse, JD Williams

Campaign's weekly round-up of account moves across advertising, digital and media.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has selected a team of WPP agencies for creative and digital advertising as well as media planning and buying. Campaign first revealed this week that WPP was poised to win the $600m (£500m) global business. WPP subsequently confirmed it would create "Team WBA", a bespoke team that would work on traditional and digital advertising, media and PR for Boots in the UK and Walgreens in the US.

Dixons Carphone has consolidated its advertising into Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO without a pitch. AMV will now be the lead agency for Dixons Carphone brands, adding Carphone Warehouse’s advertising to its existing relationship with Currys PC World. The Omnicom shop partly replaces Brothers and Sisters, which was appointed to handle digital and content for Carphone Warehouse in 2014. CHI & Partners will continue to work with the brand on projects.

JD Williams has picked Y&R London as its creative agency. The retailer, which had previously worked with McCann Manchester since 2012, appointed Y&R after a competitive pitch against BMB and Publicis London. AAR handled the process.

Virgin Trains has appointed Anomaly as its UK creative agency. Krow Communications previously held the business and did not repitch. Anomaly will handle the creative work for the company’s East Coast and West Coast services.

Highways England has appointed George & Dragon to handle its ad account after a competitive pitch. The pitch was open to agencies on the government’s old roster, including incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Health and fitness group David Lloyd has awarded its £2.5m media account to MC&C MediaThe incumbent was Blue 449, which did not repitch for the account.

Tomorrow’s People has hired The Gate as its first agency of record in a pitch process run by Oystercatchers. The agency will begin working on the creative business immediately.

Hotel brands Novotel and Mercure have hired Doner London as lead creative agency for the UK following a review. Novotel previously worked with McCann Manchester.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers has appointed AnalogFolk Australia as its global, creative and strategic agency for wine brand Jacob's Creek and global digital agency for Pernod Ricard Winemakers. The incumbent creative agency on Jacob's Creek was Havas Worldwide and Cummins & Partners. 

Sacla, the pesto brand, has appointed Digital Natives to handle its digital account. Sacla UK had previously worked with Activation and Village on their SEO, media planning and buying with an in-house creative team.

