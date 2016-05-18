Wins this week: Boots, Sainsbury's, Molson Coors

Maryland Cookies: Burton's Biscuits has appointed 101 as its ad agency

Boots has appointed Ogilvy to handle its estimated £80m UK creative account, ending a 13-year relationship with Mother. Campaign revealed the news first yesterday.

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Molson Coors, the brewer, has expanded its relationship with Publicis Media after a review of its UK, US and Canada media accounts. The UK and US business will be handled by a bespoke unit called Connect, which is powered by Zenith in the UK & Ireland and Publicis Media in the US. Initiative was Molson Coors' media agency in the US, while MEC has retained the Canadian business.

RB has appointed Havas Creative Group to work on the Air Wick and Clearasil brands without a pitch. Clearasil previously worked with Droga5.

Havas Helia has picked up the £3m direct and digital account for English Heritage, which owns more than 400 historic sites including Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall and Dover Castle. Havas Helia replaces Bray Leino Yucca.

HCA Healthcare UK, the private-hospital group that owns The Harley Street Clinic, has appointed FCB Inferno as its first creative agency of record.

Snatch, a new augmented reality gaming app backed by Unilever Ventures, has hired Lucky Generals to handle its brand positioning, creative design and comms.

Burton’s Biscuits has appointed 101 as its new creative agency. 101 will take responsibility for all brands in the Burton’s portfolio including Maryland Cookies, Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers. Burton's previously worked with VCCP.

Acesur, the Spanish olive oil company, has appointed Creative Orchestra Advertising to run all its UK marketing for the La Española brand.

Protyre, the tyre retailer, has awarded its creative account to The Purple Agency, its incumbent direct marketing shop.

Blinds and shutters brand Thomas Sanderson has appointed digital media agency Tug to handle its paid search, display and SEO campaigns after a competitive pitch. Tug succeeds Latitude Agency.

Real estate, hotel and investment business Queensway Group has appointed Founded as its lead creative and strategic agency. The agency will launch the new Point A Hotels brand. The business was awarded without a pitch and there was no incumbent.