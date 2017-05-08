Wins this week: British Airways, Finish, Rémy Cointreau

Secret Escapes: picks Droga5 to handle its creative account

British Airways has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline. Ogilvy will handle the advertising and loyalty accounts respectively, working with Group M on the media. The airline previously worked with Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Carat.



RB has picked Havas and McCann London for its Finish and Nurofen global advertising accounts respectively. The brands were previously with Wieden & Kennedy.

Rémy Cointreau, the French alcohol company, has appointed UM to handle its UK media planning and buying account without a pitch. Arena Media previously worked with Rémy Cointreau on a consultancy basis but did not handle media planning and buying duties.

Secret Escapes has appointed Droga5 London to its global advertising account. Incumbent agency Karmarama was not involved in the process.

River Island, the high-street clothes retailer, has appointed Manning Gottlieb OMD to handle its £4m UK media account. Mindshare was the incumbent.

Sports brand Umbro has appointed Matta to be its creative agency for a series of campaigns in 2017/18, including new kit launches for AFC Bournemouth, and current Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven. There was no incumbent.

MSQ Partner agencies, Stack and Smarts Communicate, have been appointed as the joint pan-European content agency for car rental company Hertz. The brand previously worked with Sticky Fingers.

Malvern Group, the owner of the LateRooms and SuperBreak travel brands, has picked The Corner to develop and launch new campaigns for both brands this summer. Laterooms formerly worked with Mother.

Leagas Delaney has been appointed as the lead creative and strategy agency for whisky brand The Dalmore, owned by Whyte & Mackay, after a competitive pitch. The agency will deliver an integrated campaign, beginning in 2018. The incumbent was Peoplewelike.