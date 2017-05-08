Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wins this week: British Airways, Finish, Rémy Cointreau

Campaign's weekly round-up of account moves across advertising and media.

Secret Escapes: picks Droga5 to handle its creative account
Secret Escapes: picks Droga5 to handle its creative account

British Airways has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline. Ogilvy will handle the advertising and loyalty accounts respectively, working with Group M on the media. The airline previously worked with Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Carat.

RB has picked Havas and McCann London for its Finish and Nurofen global advertising accounts respectively. The brands were previously with Wieden & Kennedy.

Rémy Cointreau, the French alcohol company, has appointed UM to handle its UK media planning and buying account without a pitch. Arena Media previously worked with Rémy Cointreau on a consultancy basis but did not handle media planning and buying duties.

Secret Escapes has appointed Droga5 London to its global advertising account. Incumbent agency Karmarama was not involved in the process. 

River Island, the high-street clothes retailer, has appointed Manning Gottlieb OMD to handle its £4m UK media account. Mindshare was the incumbent.

Sports brand Umbro has appointed Matta to be its creative agency for a series of campaigns in 2017/18, including new kit launches for AFC Bournemouth, and current Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven. There was no incumbent.

MSQ Partner agencies, Stack and Smarts Communicate, have been appointed as the joint pan-European content agency for car rental company Hertz. The brand previously worked with Sticky Fingers.

Malvern Group, the owner of the LateRooms and SuperBreak travel brands, has picked The Corner to develop and launch new campaigns for both brands this summer. Laterooms formerly worked with Mother.

Leagas Delaney has been appointed as the lead creative and strategy agency for whisky brand The Dalmore, owned by Whyte & Mackay, after a competitive pitch. The agency will deliver an integrated campaign, beginning in 2018. The incumbent was Peoplewelike.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win
Share May 08, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways has confirmed that it has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline.

Accenture buys The Monkeys

2 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

3 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

4 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

5 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

6 Dove's body-shaped bottles backfire

Share0 shares

7 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares

8 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Share0 shares

9 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

10 Make mine a double Captain Morgan with a dash of Rio: trio of captains star in ad for rum brand

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

Just published

Lego's five tips for a successful launch

Lego's five tips for a successful launch

Green Party's election ad lampoons 90s board game where cheating wins

Green Party's election ad lampoons 90s board game where cheating wins

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Wins this week: British Airways, Finish, Rémy Cointreau

Wins this week: British Airways, Finish, Rémy Cointreau

Procter & Gamble's media overhaul could be the catalyst to change ad industry

Procter & Gamble's media overhaul could be the catalyst to change ad industry

More