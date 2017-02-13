Wins this week: BT, Uber, Johnson's Baby

Uber: its UK media account moves to Manning Gottlieb OMD

BT has awarded its consolidated direct marketing and CRM account to Wunderman in one of the biggest account wins in the sector in recent years. OgilvyOne used to handle BT while Chemistry worked on EE before last year's acquisition.



Separately, Now has been awarded the above-the-line account for EE Business, which complements the BT Business account that the agency won in 2011.



Uber, the taxi app, has appointed OMD to its international media account, including in the UK, Russia and France, after a competitive pitch. Arena Media previously worked on the business in the UK, which will now be handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD



Mr President has won a project for Johnson's Baby after a competitive pitch. The brand called a pitch last year for an agency to help differentiate it from own-label rivals.

Total Media has been appointed by Motorola to handle media campaigns for the Lenovo Moto brand across EMEA. Lenovo acquired Motorola's handset business in 2014.



Plumbase has reappointed The Market Creative for a retained marketing brief after a two-way competitive pitch. The Manchester-based retail and brand consultancy has worked with the plumbing brand for five years.

Brides magazine's sixth show will be delivered by international specialist media and events company, Haymarket Media Group.

