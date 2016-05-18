Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

D&AD: teams up with Gravity Road

EA Sports, which owns the Fifa computer-game series, has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to its global ad account. The Omnicom agency will work alongside Publicis Media, which handles the global media business that is reportedly worth £80m.

Honda UK has handed its broadcast sponsorship work back to Wieden & Kennedy after replacing the shop with Karmarama a year ago. W&K picked up the brief after a competitive pitch.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have appointed Proximity London to handle the two sister brands' CRM business after it was consolidated for the first time. Lida stopped working with Virgin Holidays last year, while Virgin Atlantic split with Naked Communications.

Costa, the high street coffee chain, has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as its global advertising agency after a competitive pitch. Neither of the brand's UK incumbents, 101 and Karmarama, repitched for the ad account.

NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars – the only side in the American football league committed to playing a game in London every season – has appointed Mongoose as its UK sponsorship agency after a competitive pitch. It is the first time the Jaguars have appointed a UK agency so there is no incumbent.

Centrepoint, the charity for the young and homeless, has appointed All Response Media to handle its £1.5m media planning and buying business. The account was previously held by MediaCom.

D&AD has appointed Gravity Road as its editorial partner for the D&AD Festival and Awards. The agency filmed the D&AD Awards last week and developed a content and distribution strategy for all of the video content around the festival and awards show.

Moneycorp, the UK-based foreign exchange service, has appointed McCann London to handle its creative portfolio. There is no incumbent.

AkzoNobel, the paint company which owns Dulux and Polyfilla, has appointed sports marketing agency Mallory Group to handle the global communications delivery for its entry in the Volvo Ocean Race.

Aunt Bessie’s, the food company, has appointed Initials as its shopper marketing agency after a competitive pitch. It is a new account as part of the brand's wider strategic shift to give more focus to shopper marketing.

Omnicom agencies TRO and Fuse have been jointly appointed by Nissan to run the global car maker’s experiential activation at the Uefa Champions League Final in Cardiff next month.

Space has been appointed by Accolade Wine’s South African wine brand Kumala to drive a year-long on-pack promotion.

Byte London has been appointed by The White Company, as its retained agency for paid social media and creative. Byte will create and run The White Company’s first ever brand marketing campaign to support its collections for summer 2017.

London Design Festival has appointed Exposure to lead its global communications with a remit to drive PR and strategic consultancy for the production.