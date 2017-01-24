Wins this week: HSBC, Carling, Philadelphia

HSBC: JWT created the brand's 'living river' at Gatwick Airport

HSBC has awarded its global brand creative account to Saatchi & Saatchi, replacing J Walter Thompson, after a competitive pitch process.

Molson Coors has appointed Havas London to the creative account for Carling. The brand’s previous agency, Creature of London, entered the process but was eliminated before the pitch stage.

Mondelez has appointed Karmarama as the lead creative agency across Europe for cream cheese brand Philadelphia. The incumbent, J Walter Thompson, did not repitch.

HTC has appointed Forever Beta as the global lead creative agency of its smartphone advertising business. The brand previously retained SapientNitro across EMEA.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q, has retained MEC in the UK and appointed a further five markets to the agency following a competitive pitch process. Kingfisher has also retained sister Group M shop Maxus for the Russian media account, and appointed another Group M agency Mindshare to handle the business in Poland.



Droga5 London has won the global creative account for the Danone brand of yoghurts. BETC London was the incumbent.

Hyundai has picked R/GA London to handle the launch of its sub-brand N's performance line-up.

Lastminute.com Group has appointed FCB Inferno to handle its creative business after a competitive pitch process. Adam & Eve/DDB resigned the business a year ago.

Royal National Institute of Blind People, the charity supporting those affected by sight loss, has appointed Maxus as its new lead media agency. RNIB previously worked with Starcom.

The RAC is set to appoint Forever Beta to its advertising account. Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty did not repitch.

Starcom has won Merck Consumer Healthcare's estimated £50m media account outside the US in a global consolidation. Arena Media had held Merck Consumer Healthcare since 2014 in the UK.

Mr President has won the ad account for Internet.org, the partnership between social networking services company Facebook. The company previously worked with Sid Lee.

GVC, the gambling company that owns Bwin and Sportingbet, has awarded its below-the-line business to Talker Tailor Trouble Maker, a startup agency. The company recently appointed Duke, the start-up founded by Johnny Fearless' Neil Hughston, as its ad agency.