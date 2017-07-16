Staff
Wins this week: MillerCoors, Green & Black's, Sunny, NSPCC

Campaign's round-up of account moves across advertising and media

Sunny: media now lies with Goodstuff
MillerCoors has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to handle global duties for Miller Genuine Draft after a review, AdWeek reported. Meanwhile, Miller Lite will be handled by DDB Chicago. The move ends Miller's relationships with 180LA and Toronto-based Juniper Park (part of TBWA).

Green & Black's, the chocolate brand owned by Mondelez International, has appointed Mcgarrybowen to handle its UK ad account. The brand previously worked with Mother.

Sunny, the short-term lender owned by US group Elevate, has appointed Goodstuff Communications to its £10m media account. Goodstuff has been selected to look after all above-the-line media planning and buying to drive brand and performance metrics. The brand previously worked with Mindshare.

MBA has been appointed to the NSPCC digital roster after a competitive pitch. The account comprises digital/direct communication campaigns, web technology projects and digital consultancy.

Eurostar has appointed Cedar to handle content and media sales after consolidating three different sales offers into one account. The media sales were previously handled by JCDecaux (outdoor); KBH (digital) and Ink (print). Cedar won the business after a competitive pitch which originally went out to Content Marketing Association members through CMA Advance, the body's pitch brief service.

Digital agency Communicator has been appointed as Heineken Ireland’s comms agency for CRM and loyalty activity in rugby and music.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has appointed Outdoor Plus to manage the Two Towers West digital screens on the west London gateway to the A4/M4 corridor. Ocean previously handled the business. 

BBC Advertising and The Wall Street Journal have chosen Smartology’s programmatic advertising platform SmartMatch, which matches advertisers’ branded content with editorial articles on the same or similar topics.

Soul has been appointed by Isle of Wight ferry travel company Wightlink to handle its advertising.

