Wins this week: Revlon, Michelin, Richemont

Campaign's round-up of account moves across advertising and media.

Michelin: global media account moves to Havas Media
Michelin: global media account moves to Havas Media

American cosmetics giant Revlon has consolidated its global advertising business with WPP, naming Grey as its creative agency of record while retaining MediaCom for media planning and buying duties around the world. Revlon previously worked with Y&R.

French tyre company Michelin has awarded its estimated $100m (£76.89m) global media account to Havas Media. The incumbent on the account was MEC, which is in the process of merging with Maxus

Richemont, the Swiss-based luxury goods company, has appointed MediaCom to its $400m (£304m) global media planning and buying account, ending its relationship with Publicis Media. Publicis Media consolidated the business into Blue 449 last year after Publicis Groupe’s restructure of its global media networks. Blue 449 is thought to have taken over the UK account in October after the review had begun.

Photobox, the picture-printing company, has appointed Creature to its creative account following a competitive pitch. The process was run by Oystercatchers. Creature will be tasked with creating a new campaign for the brand which is due to launch in November.

BBD Perfect Storm has been appointed to handle a new recruitment campaign for London Fire Brigade that is due to be launched later this year.

RBH Creative Communications has been appointed as brand and creative lead agency for London Stansted Airport following a four-way competitive pitch. There is no incumbent.

Mongoose Sports & Entertainment has been chosen, following a four-way competitive pitch, to commercialise the Silverstone Experience, a new interactive and technology-driven visitor attraction at the motor racing venue set to open in Spring 2019.

