Wins this week: Sky, Rolls-Royce, Microsoft

Sky has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to handle its sports account after a competitive pitch process. The Omnicom agency began working with Sky last year after being appointed to handle digital and social for Sky Mobile. The pay-TV giant's agency roster also includes Brothers & Sisters, FCB Inferno and WCRS.

Rolls-Royce, the high-end car marque owned by BMW, has chosen Havas London to handle its integrated advertising account. Engine picked up Rolls-Royce’s integrated business in 2013 but the relationship ended last year.

Microsoft has appointed Possible London to a social media brief to create short-form video content to support the UK Windows team. There is no incumbent as this is a new project.

Just Eat will sponsor ITV's The X Factor in a £30m deal over two years that will see the food order app launch TV idents, behind the scenes content and ticket giveaways. TalkTalk ended its ten-year relationship with the singing contest show last year.

Burger King has appointed 360i Europe as its digital agency of record in the UK after previously working with 360i's sister Dentsu agency Isobar.

Luxury fashion house Coach has appointed UM as its global media agency. The brand previously worked with OMD in the US.

Fixed-fee estate agency Yopa has appointed The Specialist Works to handle its media planning and buying account. The agency pitched against Maxus, Mediavest and the incumbent Vizeum. The pitch was managed by Ebiquity.

The PGA Tour has picked Brave Bison as a strategic partner to enhance its presence across its portfolio of YouTube properties. The focus will be on accessing and engaging younger audiences and creating content that is not traditionally associated with golf.

Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency part of Lucky Generals, has been appointed as strategic and creative agency by WiggleCRC for its two online retail brands - Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles.

Primesight has renewed its contract with Digital Cinema Media for its cinema foyer advertising. The contract, which has been held since 2012, covers advertising for Odeon, Vue and Cineworld cinemas and includes 90 digital screens and 700 paper and paste panels.

The contract is due to begin on 15 May and Primesight’s managing director, Matt Teeman, will oversee the account.

Boux Avenue, the lingerie, swimwear and nightwear brand owned by Theo Paphitis, has appointed Threepipe to manage the brand's paid social, paid search and display media campaigns outside of the UK.

Côtes-du-Rhône, the wine brand, has appointed Creature of London to its advertising account.

Geometry Global has been appointed by 3D capture and imaging innovator Fuel3D to deliver market analysis and strategic direction. The business was awarded without a pitch and there is no incumbent.

Brothers Cider, a family-owned Somerset brand best known for its presence at music festivals in England, has just appointed Satellite75 as its social agency.