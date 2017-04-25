Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Wins this week: Sky, Rolls-Royce, Microsoft

Campaign's weekly roundup of account moves across advertising and media.

Burger King: now works with 360i Europe
Burger King: now works with 360i Europe

Sky has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to handle its sports account after a competitive pitch process. The Omnicom agency began working with Sky last year after being appointed to handle digital and social for Sky Mobile. The pay-TV giant's agency roster also includes Brothers & Sisters, FCB Inferno and WCRS.

Rolls-Royce, the high-end car marque owned by BMW, has chosen Havas London to handle its integrated advertising account. Engine picked up Rolls-Royce’s integrated business in 2013 but the relationship ended last year.

Microsoft has appointed Possible London to a social media brief to create short-form video content to support the UK Windows team. There is no incumbent as this is a new project.

Just Eat will sponsor ITV's The X Factor in a £30m deal over two years that will see the food order app launch TV idents, behind the scenes content and ticket giveaways. TalkTalk ended its ten-year relationship with the singing contest show last year.

Burger King has appointed 360i Europe as its digital agency of record in the UK after previously working with 360i's sister Dentsu agency Isobar.

Luxury fashion house Coach has appointed UM as its global media agency. The brand previously worked with OMD in the US.

Fixed-fee estate agency Yopa has appointed The Specialist Works to handle its media planning and buying account. The agency pitched against Maxus, Mediavest and the incumbent Vizeum. The pitch was managed by Ebiquity.

The PGA Tour has picked Brave Bison as a strategic partner to enhance its presence across its portfolio of YouTube properties. The focus will be on accessing and engaging younger audiences and creating content that is not traditionally associated with golf.

Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency part of Lucky Generals, has been appointed as strategic and creative agency by WiggleCRC for its two online retail brands - Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles.

Primesight has renewed its contract with Digital Cinema Media for its cinema foyer advertising. The contract, which has been held since 2012, covers advertising for Odeon, Vue and Cineworld cinemas and includes 90 digital screens and 700 paper and paste panels.

The contract is due to begin on 15 May and Primesight’s managing director, Matt Teeman, will oversee the account.

Boux Avenue, the lingerie, swimwear and nightwear brand owned by Theo Paphitis, has appointed Threepipe to manage the brand's paid social, paid search and display media campaigns outside of the UK.

Côtes-du-Rhône, the wine brand, has appointed Creature of London to its advertising account.

Geometry Global has been appointed by 3D capture and imaging innovator Fuel3D to deliver market analysis and strategic direction. The business was awarded without a pitch and there is no incumbent.

Brothers Cider, a family-owned Somerset brand best known for its presence at music festivals in England, has just appointed Satellite75 as its social agency.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share April 25, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

2 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

3 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

4 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

5 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

6 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares

7 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Share0 shares

8 Is Heineken's attempt at purposeful marketing any better than Pepsi's?

Share0 shares

9 Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

Share0 shares

10 Brainlabs is fastest growing UK company in Financial Times ranking

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

3 Job description: Campaign manager

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

More