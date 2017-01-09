Wins this week: Vodafone, Sloggi, BT

Vodafone: UK ad account moves from Grey to Ogilvy & Mather

Vodafone has moved its £50m UK creative account to Ogilvy & Mather London from its WPP stablemate Grey London.

The government is about to announce the agencies that have won a place on its "communications services" roster for tactical campaigns. Campaign has revealed 28 agencies that are set to win places on four out of the 12 sub-rosters.

Sloggi, the underwear and lingerie company owned by Triumph Group, has appointed MullenLowe Group as its integrated global agency of record ahead of a campaign to relaunch the brand. There is no incumbent.

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles (not to be confused with Sloggi's parent group, above), has appointed digital agency Building Blocks after a competitive pitch. Triumph previously worked with McCann Birmingham.

BT has appointed AnalogFolk to handle its digital content activity following a competitive pitch process for a newly-created account.

Fiat Chrysler has appointed Starcom to handle media planning and buying business across EMEA and Asia-Pacific after a competitive pitch. The account has moved from Maxus.

Zenith has won Singapore Tourism's global media from MEC, the eight-year incumbent.

Carat has won a global remit for media strategy, planning and buying for Standard Chartered Bank. The incumbent is OMD.

Coty has appointed Anomaly as its global creative agency partner for the Sally Hansen brand, following a competitive pitch. Sally Hansen previously worked with Laird & Partners on global creative.

Make-up brand Benefit Cosmetics has appointed We Are Social as its digital and social agency for the UK and Ireland. There is no incumbent.

Moss Bross has appointed Portas as its first creative agency after a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief.

Fetch has expanded its relationship with Telegraph Media Group after being handed a brief to deliver digital performance marketing solutions across its business and launch Telegraph Premium, a new subscription service. The agency was appointed by TMG to launch its mobile app in October last year.

Foxy Bingo and Casino has awarded Duke its above-the-line, digital and social media business following a competitive pitch. Foxy Bingo previously worked with Tricycle London.

Marketing Manchester, coupled with VisitBritain and Virgin Atlantic, has appointed Rapp to work on its creative campaign to promote the north of England to US visitors. There is no incumbent and there was a competitive pitch for the business.

McCann Central has been appointed as lead strategic and creative agency for Argos Financial Services covering its card rewards, credit card, loans, warranties and pet insurance products.

Nava Finance, which is set to launch a new consumer lending platform in early 2017, has appointed Chime-owned creative agency Snap London to its advertising account.