Women Lifestyle: Time Inc's Look drops more than a third while Hearst posts growth

Time Inc's Look was the biggest loser in the women's lifestyle sector, with its circulation in freefall.

Women's Health: only of only three titles in the sector to grow year on year
Women's Health: only of only three titles in the sector to grow year on year

Look dropped by more than a third both year-on-year and period-on-period. Its circulation now stands at 56,570 actively purchased copies. 

However the publisher pointed out that Marie Claire grew by 0.9% over the period following a redesign at the end of last year and a new distribution strategy that targets customers of the Fabled by Marie Claire beauty business. Marie Claire’s circulation stands at 149,798 (115,493 actively purchased) – a decrease of 5.8% year on year.

The Hearst titles Women’s Health, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar were the only titles in the sector to enjoy both year-on-year and period-on-period growth. The company attributed the relative success of Elle to its lookfantastic.com beauty box partnership and Harper’s Bazaar to its partnerships with the V&A and Kensington Palace as well as presence at events such as RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which has brought about more targeted distribution.

Good Housekeeping remains the biggest title in the sector with sales of 350,652 – a year-on-year decline of 1.2%. Second-placed Cosmopolitan saw its circulation fall by 0.9% over the period and 2.2% year-on-year, despite its policy of bulks – only 75.9% of its total circulation was actively purchased.

Condé Nast’s Glamour saw its circulation leap by 5.8% over the period to 249,879. However it dropped year-on-year by 8.2%. Condé Nast said that the title is now 46% bigger than Marie Claire and Elle combined on the UK newsstand, the highest percentage lead since 2011.

Vogue saw its circulation fall 2.6% both year-on-year and period-on-period. It now stands at 126,290. Condé Nast said that its actively purchased sales have overtaken those of Elle and Harper’s Bazaar combined.

