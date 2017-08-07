Omar Oakes
Added 22 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Women's weeklies suffer double-digit circulation drop

Women's weekly magazines are down by nearly 11%, according to the latest ABC figures for consumer magazines, while Time Inc suffered the worst combined annual readership loss among the major publishers.

Cosmopolitan: down 2.2% year on year to 440,000 readers
Cosmopolitan: down 2.2% year on year to 440,000 readers

The fall in Time Inc’s 8.5% year on year fall in combined print and digital circulation was driven by Look’s 30% fall over the last 12 months. Look’s average monthly circulation for paid-for copies is down to 56,570.

Closer, published by Bauer, suffered the biggest yearly fall out of the women's weekly magazines for actively purchased copies (down 22% to 184,689).

Women's weekly titles were collectively down 10.8% in total, with NowWoman and Heat also suffering double-digital circulation falls for the six months to the end of June 2017.

Time Inc’s rivals did not fare much better, as both Hearst and Bauer were down 6.6% year on year, while Condé Nast was down 5.1%. Bauer's most popular title, Yours, fell 4.5% year on year to 225,498. 

Hearst's most popular titles posted readership falls: Good Housekeeping (down 5.4% to 350,652) and Cosmopolitan (down 1.2% to 299,862).

Glamour, Condé Nast’s most popular title, fell by 7.1% year on year to 249,879, but this was not as big a fall as the 26% plummet reported six months ago. Meanwhile Vogue was down 7% to 126,290 and GQ was down 11.3% year on year to 65,353. 

Immediate Media, the special interest publisher of brands such as Radio Times and Top Gear Magazine, reported a 1.79% annual increase in combined print and digital circulation to 1.67 million – marking a fifth consecutive year of growth. However, paid-for circulation for Radio Times fell 6.8% to 617,039.

Hope in new distribution models?

The latest ABC readership numbers continue to tell the story of falling print circulation as consumers expect more for less and transition to buying media on digital formats.

However, Steve Goodman, managing director of print trading at Group M, told Campaign that advertisers would increasingly be looking at "non-actively purchased distribution" figures as magazine titles diversify ways of getting the product into consumers‘ hands.

An example of "non-active purchased" would be a brand who includes a free magazine subscription within a consumer purchase for their product or service.

This year Hearst has been proactive in what it calls "dynamic distribution", which is different to "bulks" because the magazines are targeted towards desired consumers by strategically giving free copies at specific events or areas.

Goodman explained: "Historically magazines and newspapers have been reluctant to give away too many free copies because either they’re re not recognised by ABC or agencies were very reluctant to put a value against those free copies. When you look at the numbers today, the publicaitons that have done okay have had a different way of distribution or significant element of free.

"So this issue is looking at different ways to get copies in people’s hands and maybe ensuring agencies are prepared to accept that free copies or low cost copies are valuable to their clients."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Patricia McDonald

3 Management lessons from maternity leave

Sir Martin Sorrell

4 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

5 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

6 Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

Share0 shares

7 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

8 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares

9 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares

10 P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares