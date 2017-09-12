Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Are you the world's best marketer?

The World Federation of Advertisers, in partnership with Campaign, is on the hunt for the world's top marketer.

David Wheldon: RBS' top marketer will chair the jury panel
David Wheldon: RBS' top marketer will chair the jury panel

It has launched an award celebrating the role that regional and global marketers play in inspiring the industry to be a force for good. 

WFA President and RBS chief marketing officer David Wheldon  will chair an expert jury panel of global marketers and industry experts.

Nominees should show leadership in three key areas:

1. Evolving their organisation to make it more people-centric.
2. Working smarter with partners.
3. Delivering inspiring work that genuinely makes a difference.

They should also have been working for their current employer for two years or more.

Nominations will be considered by the jury in mid-October, with those shortlisted being profiled in Campaign later in the year. Members of the industry will then be able to vote for the first winner of the WFA Global Marketer of the Year before the winner is announced in February 2018.

Stephen Loerke, the WFA's chief executive, said: "Leadership is such an important part of our industry and the best marketers tend to take an enlightened approach to working with people both within their own organisations and with their external partners.

"Putting people first very often rubs off in their work, meaning their marketing becomes more people-centric and thereby more impactful. By celebrating the best marketing leadership we hope to inspire others at a global, regional and national level to embark on the same journey, thereby improving our whole industry."

The panel of judges

David Wheldon (chair), chief marketing officer at RBS Group; Stephen Loerke, chief executive of WFA; Lucinda Peniston-Baines, owner and managing partner of The Observatory International; Julie Chan, global consumer engagement lead at Pfizer; Jon Wilkins, chairman of Karmarama; Alfonso Argudin, global chief marketing officer at Grupo Bimbo; Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign; Kwan Yim, senior vice-president, head of global agency management (creative and media) at Citi; Jillian Gibbs, founder and global chief executive of Advertising Production Resources; Atul Agrawal, senior vice-president, corporate affairs, at Tata; Rahul Asthana, senior director, marketing, at Kimberly-Clark ANZ; Nicole McMillan, vice-president, marketing AMEA at Mars; and Spencer Lee, commercial director at AirAsia.

The deadline for entries is 6 October. Nominations can be emailed to awards@wfanet.org or uploaded to the awards website.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA

Promoted

Added 56 minutes ago

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

MEDIA
In defence of programmatic

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

In defence of programmatic

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

7 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

8 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

9 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

10 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares