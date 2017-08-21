WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

Dulux: AkzoNobel brand is a longstanding Design Bridge client

Design Bridge, which was founded in London in 1986, has grown to around 400 people with studios in New York, Amsterdam and Singapore.

The agency, which will operate as a distinct and independently-owned brand within the WPP group, reported revenues of £40m in its latest financial results for the year ending 2016. The value of the acquisition is undisclosed.

Design Bridge’s clients include Dulux owner AkzoNobel, Diageo, Mondelez and Unilever.

WPP said its branding and identity group generates revenues of nearly $400m (£312m) worldwide and employs around 2,000 people.

The acquisition was announced within minutes of WPP’s half-year financial results, which revealed falls in like-for-like sales and a downgrade of its full-year-growth forecast.