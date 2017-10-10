Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman completes top UK team with Hulbert as CEO

Wunderman London has promoted chief operating officer Pip Hulbert to chief executive, replacing Chris Perry who left nearly two years ago.

Wunderman (L-R): Pip Hulbert, Ian Haworth, Abi Ellis and Richard Dunn
Wunderman (L-R): Pip Hulbert, Ian Haworth, Abi Ellis and Richard Dunn

The WPP agency had been without a UK chief executive since Perry’s departure in January 2016.  

Hulbert, who joined the WPP agency in 2013, is credited with playing an instrumental role in helping the agency win the BT and EE consolidated direct marketing and CRM account, the biggest account win in the sector in recent years.

She reports into Stephan Pretorius, who was promoted to the newly-created role of UK group chief executive last month. Pretorius is continuing as chief technology officer alongside the group role.

Alongside Hulbert, Wunderman’s top UK team comprises chief strategy officer Richard Dunn, who has now been given the additional role of chairman.

Wunderman said the appointment was made in recognition of Dunn’s business acumen and passion for delivering strategic and creative excellence over the last four years. Dunn joined the agency from Partners Andrews Aldridge in 2013.

Meanwhile Ian Haworth, the executive creative director, has been promoted to chief creative officer and will oversee the agency’s complete creative officering and focus on the biggest clients across the UK and EMEA.

Haworth, who joined the agency from Rapp in 2015, has passed his day-to-day responsibilities to Abi Ellis, who is joining from Cult and will start as Wunderman’s executive creative director in December.

Mel Edwards, chief executive of Wunderman EMEA, said: "Pip, Richard and Ian have all been with the agency for a number of years and now with Abi onboard I have no doubt that the new line-up will further establish our credentials as one of the world’s leading digital agencies."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to get back into work after extensive time off

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to get back into work after extensive time off

MEDIA
Heavyweight legend David Haye on boxing

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Original content matters

MEDIA
August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

MEDIA
The 2017 DCM Award winners

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

The best cinema ads of the year