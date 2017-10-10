Wunderman completes top UK team with Hulbert as CEO

Wunderman (L-R): Pip Hulbert, Ian Haworth, Abi Ellis and Richard Dunn

The WPP agency had been without a UK chief executive since Perry’s departure in January 2016.

Hulbert, who joined the WPP agency in 2013, is credited with playing an instrumental role in helping the agency win the BT and EE consolidated direct marketing and CRM account, the biggest account win in the sector in recent years.

She reports into Stephan Pretorius, who was promoted to the newly-created role of UK group chief executive last month. Pretorius is continuing as chief technology officer alongside the group role.

Alongside Hulbert, Wunderman’s top UK team comprises chief strategy officer Richard Dunn, who has now been given the additional role of chairman.

Wunderman said the appointment was made in recognition of Dunn’s business acumen and passion for delivering strategic and creative excellence over the last four years. Dunn joined the agency from Partners Andrews Aldridge in 2013.

Meanwhile Ian Haworth, the executive creative director, has been promoted to chief creative officer and will oversee the agency’s complete creative officering and focus on the biggest clients across the UK and EMEA.

Haworth, who joined the agency from Rapp in 2015, has passed his day-to-day responsibilities to Abi Ellis, who is joining from Cult and will start as Wunderman’s executive creative director in December.

Mel Edwards, chief executive of Wunderman EMEA, said: "Pip, Richard and Ian have all been with the agency for a number of years and now with Abi onboard I have no doubt that the new line-up will further establish our credentials as one of the world’s leading digital agencies."